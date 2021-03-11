Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Decreased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.25. 8,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.56. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

