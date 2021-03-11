Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $341.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

