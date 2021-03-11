LockTrip (LOC) Price Hits $1.81 on Major Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $27.13 million and $83,797.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00003192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000165 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LockTrip Token Trading

