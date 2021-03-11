Loki Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,711.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.16 or 0.03166039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.44 or 0.00349054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.42 or 0.00955487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.86 or 0.00382696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.33 or 0.00324591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.86 or 0.00263146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00021167 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

