Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Price Target Raised to C$0.27

Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.21 to C$0.27 in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.64% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR / OTC: LMRMF) Nouveau Monde’s Permit to Bring Focus on Graphite Juniors in Quebec” and dated March 4, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Shares of CVE LMR traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.17. The company had a trading volume of 218,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,628. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Lomiko Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$27.69 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00.

In other Lomiko Metals news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$85,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,678,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,126,116.86. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 193,500 shares of company stock worth $32,133 and have sold 1,368,000 shares worth $308,990.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

