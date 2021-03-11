Longitude Cayman Ltd. Buys New Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,608,000. Twitter accounts for about 3.6% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 371,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,142,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of -48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,975. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.