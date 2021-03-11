Longitude Cayman Ltd. Buys Shares of 26,000 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,000. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.3% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 42,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Berry Group LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,410,919 shares of company stock valued at $258,713,113. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.34. The stock had a trading volume of 545,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,001,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.04 billion, a PE ratio of -122.68, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.21 and its 200 day moving average is $154.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.