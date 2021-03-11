Longitude Cayman Ltd. Invests $5.09 Million in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000. Shake Shack makes up 2.4% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Shake Shack as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $1,032,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $4.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.25. 19,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.13 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.13, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHAK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.32.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $4,308,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,779,947.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,265 shares of company stock worth $46,890,514. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.