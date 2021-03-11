Longitude Cayman Ltd. Invests $8.34 Million in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 182,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,000. Nano-X Imaging comprises 4.0% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned 0.41% of Nano-X Imaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $17,922,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,131,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,765,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth about $2,481,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth about $2,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging stock traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 57,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,421. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

NNOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

