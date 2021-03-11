Longitude Cayman Ltd. Invests $8.36 Million in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,000. Teladoc Health comprises about 4.0% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,953.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $14.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.79. 164,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,889. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.99 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,193 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $224,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $6,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares in the company, valued at $111,521,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,141 shares of company stock worth $64,075,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

