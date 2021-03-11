Longitude Cayman Ltd. Makes New $4.58 Million Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,000. Bausch Health Companies comprises about 2.2% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned 0.06% of Bausch Health Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,930,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,392 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,650,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,576,000 after buying an additional 585,600 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,411,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,008,000 after buying an additional 253,490 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,386,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,044,000 after buying an additional 369,275 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 199,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,974. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

