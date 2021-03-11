Longitude Cayman Ltd. Makes New $5.02 Million Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,000. Invitae makes up about 2.4% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Invitae as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after purchasing an additional 620,142 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Invitae by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invitae by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after acquiring an additional 361,167 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Invitae by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 898,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,051,000 after acquiring an additional 240,536 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVTA traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.80. 145,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,004,149.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 696,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,483,233 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVTA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

