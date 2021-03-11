Longitude Cayman Ltd. Makes New $5.12 Million Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 255,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,000. American Eagle Outfitters comprises about 2.5% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $43,179,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,995,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,536,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $13,245,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.09. 192,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,244. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.