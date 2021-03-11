Longitude Cayman Ltd. Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,075,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of ARK Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 42,590 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.44. 901,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,839,464. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.87. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

