Longitude Cayman Ltd. Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,000. Facebook makes up approximately 2.7% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $10.63 on Thursday, reaching $275.53. 907,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,356,773. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.89 and a 200 day moving average of $270.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,435,166 shares of company stock worth $382,911,808 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

