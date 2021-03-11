L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $296.11

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €296.11 ($348.36) and traded as high as €318.50 ($374.71). L’Oréal shares last traded at €318.50 ($374.71), with a volume of 393,490 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €305.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €296.11.

L’Oréal Company Profile (EPA:OR)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

