Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after acquiring an additional 677,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $391,992,000 after acquiring an additional 427,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW traded up $4.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,025. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.50. The company has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.47.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

