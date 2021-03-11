LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Up 9.1%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) shares rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 215,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 295,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $139.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.91.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.25). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 652,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 116.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

