LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $235.58

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.58 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 287 ($3.75). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 287 ($3.75), with a volume of 38,168 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £301.81 million and a PE ratio of 16.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 249.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

