LTO Network (LTO) Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 43.8% against the dollar. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $148.49 million and $19.09 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00052469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.70 or 0.00715869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00066625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038267 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,254,487 coins and its circulating supply is 274,727,058 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

