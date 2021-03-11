LTO Network (LTO) Trading 51.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded up 51.3% against the US dollar. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000913 BTC on exchanges. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $142.59 million and $15.16 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00052412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.61 or 0.00694463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00065984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00027138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00034326 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,254,399 coins and its circulating supply is 274,726,970 coins. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

