Luis Rojo Sells 400 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $51,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.94. The stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,909. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.28 and its 200 day moving average is $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $131.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

SCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stepan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the third quarter worth $1,592,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Stepan by 55.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $2,468,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stepan during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stepan by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,155,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,916,000 after acquiring an additional 67,598 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

