Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.