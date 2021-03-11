Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $2,376,282.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $652,796.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 6.7% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

