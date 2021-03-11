Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Rating Lowered by SEB Equities

Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was downgraded by research analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Lundin Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lundin Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Lundin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Energy has an average rating of “Hold”.

LNDNF remained flat at $$35.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 961. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. Lundin Energy has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

