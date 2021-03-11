Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.16

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.16 and traded as high as C$14.24. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$14.19, with a volume of 1,612,413 shares traded.

LUN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.16. The stock has a market cap of C$10.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,080,000. Insiders acquired 261,660 shares of company stock worth $1,387,012 over the last quarter.

About Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

