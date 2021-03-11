Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 926,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of Lyft worth $45,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 173.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $35,314,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 739,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $44,554,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,342,907 shares of company stock valued at $134,796,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

