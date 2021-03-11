LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.79

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.79 and last traded at $110.37, with a volume of 12462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average is $84.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 485,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

