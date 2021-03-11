Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 9,862 iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX stock opened at $398.52 on Wednesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $443.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $414.81 and its 200-day moving average is $374.65.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.