Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 936,335 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after acquiring an additional 519,647 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,884,000 after acquiring an additional 392,753 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE LHX opened at $187.97 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.93.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.