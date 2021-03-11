Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 14,654 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,808 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 736.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 837,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 737,508 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,801,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,509,000 after purchasing an additional 471,900 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,921,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

