Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,577 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,809 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $13,655,000. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,050,000 after buying an additional 70,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $152.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $182.60.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

