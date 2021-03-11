Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,935 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after purchasing an additional 221,840 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ResMed by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223,033 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,214,000 after purchasing an additional 49,038 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD stock opened at $182.26 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,438 shares of company stock worth $3,175,198 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.