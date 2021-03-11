Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 5,324 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of FMX opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.61.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.