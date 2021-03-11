Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 8,846 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 124.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 283,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,095,000 after acquiring an additional 178,548 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 65,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $227.10 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

