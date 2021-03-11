Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Copart by 486.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.38. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

