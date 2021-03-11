Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chegg were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC raised its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Chegg by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.76.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $2,277,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,380,869.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 489,963 shares of company stock worth $46,775,047. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

