Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.94 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $493.57 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $509.47 and a 200-day moving average of $453.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

