Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,232,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,791,000 after purchasing an additional 699,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,717,000 after purchasing an additional 523,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 916,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,395,000 after purchasing an additional 494,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.58.

Shares of WLTW opened at $226.38 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $232.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.89 and its 200-day moving average is $208.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.