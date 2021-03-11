Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,133 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ambev by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,198,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,668,000 after buying an additional 41,425,437 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,673,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ambev by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,447,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,772,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

