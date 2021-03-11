Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $126.85 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $130.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

