Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.93 Million Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114,169 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Xerox worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icahn Carl C lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,466,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $515,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Xerox by 22.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,654,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Xerox by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,845,000 after purchasing an additional 628,533 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Xerox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,612,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,959,000 after purchasing an additional 62,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Xerox by 66.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,376,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,737 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $29.04.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Several research firms have commented on XRX. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

