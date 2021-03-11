Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 37,999 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 48,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after acquiring an additional 216,408 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

