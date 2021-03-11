Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 145.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK opened at $136.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.94. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

