Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Black Knight by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,547,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Black Knight stock opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.66.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

