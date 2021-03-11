Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 71.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $1,780,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 22.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX opened at $622.71 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $697.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $732.08. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 122.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

