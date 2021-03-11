Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,847 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in HP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $30.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

