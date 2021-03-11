Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,622 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $267.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.55.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.