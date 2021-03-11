Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 324,281 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.