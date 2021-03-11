Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,323 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. UBS Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.61. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

